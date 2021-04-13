Fact or Fiction: Prince Philip oddly connected to number 9?

(KGTV) -- A meme going around Facebook claims Prince Philip died at 9 a.m., on the 9th day of April, on the 99th day of the year, at the age of 99.

For the most part, that's true.

Prince Philip was 99 when he died on April 9th, which is indeed the 99th day of the year.

However, there is no evidence he died at 9 in the morning.

The BBC interrupted its regular programming to announce his passing shortly after noon London time.

We should also note the connections to the number 9 are being cherry-picked.

April is the 4th month of the year and Philip died in 2021, not 1999, 2009, or 2019.

