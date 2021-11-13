Fact or Fiction: President John Tyler has a living grandson?

(KGTV) — A tweet getting a lot of shares claims John Tyler, America's 10th president who was born in 1790, has a living grandson.

Yes, a grandson.

It's true.

President John Tyler was 63 when his son Lyon was born in 1853.

Lyon ended up marrying a much younger woman and had children well into his 70's.

That included a son Harrison, who was born in 1928 and is still alive today!

In fact he celebrated his 93rd birthday just this month.

Amazingly, another one of John Tyler's grandsons, Lyon Tyler Jr., died just last year at the age of 95.