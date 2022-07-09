Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: President Biden places Medal of Honor on backwards?

A grainy piece of video being sent around social media supposedly shows President Biden placing the Medal of Honor on backwards around the neck of Vietnam War veteran Dwight Birdwell.
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 23:12:27-04

But that is fiction.

Clear video from the July 5th ceremony shows Biden placed the medal correctly on Birdwell's chest.

The grainy video sent around social media was likely used to make it easier to claim the President did something wrong.

A close-up photograph from the Associated Press also shows the medal is facing in the proper direction.

4 Vietnam vets were among the 17 people receiving the Medal of Honor.

