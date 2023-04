(KGTV) — Pictures making the rounds on Twitter claim to show President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating at the White House when the news came down that Donald Trump was being indicted in New York.

But they are fiction.

Harris wasn't even in the country at the time.

She was overseas on a 3-nation tour of Africa.

The pictures of the alleged White House celebration were created using artificial intelligence.

The biggest tell is Harris's hand which has six fingers.