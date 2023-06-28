Fact or Fiction: President Biden admits to treason?

(KGTV) — A video clip going around social media claims to show President Biden admitting he sold state secrets.

It comes from a meeting the president had with the prime minister of India.

But while President Biden did say it, the clip being sent around is intentionally misleading.

After saying “I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things,” the president says “now all kidding aside.”

The version that the president's political opponents are spreading edits out the part where he clearly says he was joking.