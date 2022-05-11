Watch
Fact or Fiction: Pregnancy tests contain the Plan B pill?

Videos recirculating recently on social media claim to show pregnancy tests contain the emergency contraceptive pill Plan B.
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 00:03:08-04

The videos show people breaking the test open and pulling out the pill.

But it's fiction.

The alleged Plan B pill in the tests is actually just a desiccant tablet used to absorb moisture to extend the shelf life of the pregnancy test. It is similar to the little packets you find in shoes, bags and other merchandise.

They are definitely not pills and should not be eaten.

