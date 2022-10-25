Fact or Fiction: Pot will soon be sold at gas stations?

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen recently claims pot will soon be sold at gas stations.

It's true, but don't look for it here.

The convenience store chain Circle K will team up with marijuana company Green Thumb to sell cannabis at gas stations in Florida.

Green Thumb says the rollout will start with ten select locations next year, with the possibility of expanding in the future.

Marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in Florida.

According to the state's Department of Health, more than 700,000 Florida residents have cards to buy it.

