Fact or Fiction: Poster shows Will Smith playing Popeye in new movie?

(KGTV) — An image going around social media claims to show the poster for a new movie starring Will Smith playing the iconic cartoon character Popeye.

According to the accompanying post, the Warner Brothers blockbuster is due to hit theaters in June.

But don't start making plans to see it, because it's fiction.

The post originated from a Facebook account that describes itself as "100% satire and fake news."

But that hasn't stopped people from voicing their opinions in the comments, with many expressing displeasure with Smith playing the role.

A quick online search shows no evidence such a movie is in the works.

