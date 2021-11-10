Watch
Fact or Fiction: Poster in Ireland shows COVID vaccine side effects?

An image making the rounds on social media claims to show a poster put out by health regulators in Ireland listing the possible side effects of the COVID vaccine.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 10, 2021
(KGTV) — An image making the rounds on social media claims to show a poster put out by health regulators in Ireland listing the possible side effects of the COVID vaccine.

Those items include Bell's Palsy and “Sudden Death.”

But the poster is not legit.

The Irish organization in question, the HPRA, added a page to its website making it clear it doesn't produce COVID-19 vaccination posters.

It goes on to note that "while all vaccines have some side effects, the vast majority of which are mild to moderate in nature."

