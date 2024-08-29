Fact or Fiction: Postcard delivered 121 years after it was sent?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a postcard was recently delivered in the mail 121 years after it was sent.

Amazingly, it's true.

A postcard dated August 3, 1903 arrived August 16 at a bank in Wales.

It was addressed to a Lydia Davies, who presumably lived at the address when it was a home.

The postcard contains a personal message to someone only referred to with the letter L.

The bank is appealing on social media for any information about who Lydia Davies might be.

As for the slow delivery, a mail spokesperson says it's likely the postcard was put back into the system rather than being lost for more than a century.

