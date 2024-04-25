Fact or Fiction: Post shows poster for sequel to 'Big' with Tom Hanks reprising role?

(KGTV) — A post on social media appears to show a poster for a sequel to the movie ‘Big’ with Tom Hanks reprising his iconic role.

According to the caption, ‘Big Again’ sees Hanks' character turn back into a 12-year-old to rediscover the wonders of youth alongside his grandson.

The post has gotten thousands of comments and shares, with many people expressing excitement about the sequel.

But they're in for a disappointment, because it's fiction.

There is no such movie in the works.

The post came from a Facebook page that produces satire and fake news.

