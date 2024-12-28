Fact or Fiction: Post on Truth Social tells Musk to 'stay in his lane'?

(KGTV) — An image going around social media appears to be a Truth Social post from President-elect Donald Trump telling Elon Musk to "stay in his lane."

In the post, Trump says that while he appreciates all the help Musk game him during the campaign he needs to remember who's in charge.

But this post is fiction.

There is no evidence Trump ever wrote it on Truth Social.

But Musk will have a heavy influence on the administration.

He, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, is leading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

