Fact or Fiction: Post claims all GMOs will be banned in the US on January 20?

(KGTV) — In a post on X, President-elect Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy appears to say all GMOs will be banned in the United States effective January 20.

But Kennedy never said that.

The post came from a now-suspended parody account called @RFKJrHealthSec.

X says the account violated its rules on impersonating people.

Kennedy has called for banning many food additives and chemicals and has been critical of genetically-modified crops in the past.

But he has not publicly called for an outright ban on GMOs.