Fact or Fiction: Post allows you to regain friends and block ads on Facebook?

(KGTV) — A post you may be seeing popping up on Facebook says "To regain friends in your news feed and get rid of ads - hold your finger anywhere in this post and click 'copy.’ Go to your page where it says 'what's on your mind?' Tap your finger anywhere in the blank field. Click paste. This upgrades the system. Hello new and old friends!"

But don't bother to do all that, the whole thing is a hoax.

Pasting a message in Facebook won't change anything that appears in your feed.

Facebook confirmed in a 2019 article that it places no limit on the number of friends who appear on it.

