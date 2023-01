(KGTV) – A story we found claims a suspected porch pirate was arrested after stealing packages from a number of homes wearing women's underwear as a mask.

It's true.

The Tulsa Police Department released surveillance images of the man who was wanted for a number of thefts.

In each case, he, for some reason, tried to hide his identity by wearing panties on his head.

It apparently didn't work.

Officers arrested Spencer Gougler and booked him on a number of charges, including grand larceny.