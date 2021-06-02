Watch
Fact or Fiction: Popeye's refusing to serve white customers

A picture going around social media claims to show a sign posted at a Popeye's restaurant in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri telling customers it's under new management and reserves the right to refuse service to white people.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 02, 2021
But the sign is not legit.

Surveillance video posted by police shows what appears to be two men drive up to the drive-thru.

One man gets out and investigators believe he posted the sign.

Police confirm that the sign wasn't posted by anyone associated with the restaurant and it is not under new management.

