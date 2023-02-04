Fact or Fiction: Pope Francis tweets praise of the middle finger?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Pope Francis tweeted out praise of the middle finger Thursday.

It's true, although the Pope was not endorsing flipping the bird.

In the tweet, Pope Francis said the middle finger "reminds us of something essential: honesty. "

It was one in a series of tweets about the attributes of each finger in the context of God placing the gift of life in your hands.

Someone must have told the Pope the double meaning of the tweet, because he deleted it and replaced it with a tweet replacing "middle finger" with "third finger."

But it was also deleted later in the day.