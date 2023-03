(KGTV) — A viral picture claims to show Pope Francis in a fashionable white puffer jacket.

Many people thought the photo was real.

But it is not.

It was created by a Chicago construction worker using the AI art tool called Midjourney.

Pablo Xavier said he generated a number of phony images of the Pope.

The puffer jacket picture was so widely sent around that a former BuzzFeed news reporter is calling it the first real mass-level AI misinformation case.