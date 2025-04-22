Fact or Fiction: Pope Francis posted selfie on Instagram?

(KGTV) — With the passing of Pope Francis, we're looking back at one of our favorite ‘Fact or Fictions’ involving the pontiff.

In 2015, a story emerged that Pope Francis took his first selfie and uploaded it to the Vatican's Instagram account.

The story was picked up by many legitimate news organizations, including CNN.

It's not that hard to believe, considering the Pope gained a reputation for being progressive and comfortable with technology.

But it was fiction.

The so-called "selfie" image appeared to have been captured from a video chat between the Pope and young Catholics around the world.

The Pope is seen laughing during the exchange and the image from that moment in the video chat was subsequently sent around as a fake "selfie."

