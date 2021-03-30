Fact or Fiction: Politician promising trips to the moon?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a politician running for his local assembly is promising voters items including a helicopter, a boat, and a trip to the moon if he wins.

It's actually true!

A man named, Saravanan, is running for an assembly seat in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In his campaign manifesto he promises that, if he wins, every household will get an iPhone, a car, a helicopter, a boat, a robot, a three-story house, and a 100-day vacation to the moon.

Saravanan says his promises are actually his way of drawing attention to the welfare freebies he says political parties have promised over the years as a way to entice voters.