Fact or Fiction: Police unit dedicated to confiscating gas stoves?

(KGTV) — A picture going around social media claims to show a police squad known as the Gas Stove Unit posing around a stove they confiscated.

Gas stoves were in the news recently when a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission floated the idea of banning gas stoves if they can't be made safer.

But the picture is fiction.

It's a doctored version of a 2018 photo of Texas officers standing around a table after a drug bust.

The CPSC has clarified it is not considering banning gas stoves, but does plan to gather public feedback on the appliance's potential hazards.

The altered picture going around is simply some online satire.