FACT OR FICTION: Police stop Disneyland marriage ceremony involving 9-year-old bride?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A strange story you may have seen claims police broke up a fake marriage ceremony at Disneyland Paris, which featured a 9-year-old bride.

It's true.

The park was booked over the weekend for what was supposed to be a genuine wedding ceremony.

But Disneyland staff and security called police when they noticed the so-called bride, wearing a wedding dress, was too young.

After police investigated, they discovered the event, which cost $130,000 to book the park, was staged and the guests were all actors.

Four people were arrested and The Daily Mail is reporting two people are being charged with fraud and breach of trust.

Their motivation is unclear.