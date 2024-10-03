Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Police mistook dried SpaghettiO sauce on a spoon for meth?

A story that seems hard to believe claims a woman spent a month in jail after police mistook dried SpaghettiO sauce on a spoon for meth.
(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a woman spent a month in jail after police mistook dried SpaghettiO sauce on a spoon for meth.

It's actually true.

Police in Gainesville, Florida arrested 23-year-old Ashley Huff during a routine traffic stop after finding what they called "suspicious residue" on a spoon inside her car.

The officer claimed a field test of the spoon gave a positive indication for meth, which Huff heavily denied.

She ended up spending a month in jail because she couldn't make court dates or pay bond.

She was finally released when the crime lab confirmed the only substance on the spoon was SpaghettiOs.

