Fact or Fiction: Police in Michigan search for missing cabin?

A story that caught our eye claims police in Michigan are looking for a missing cabin.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Feb 18, 2022
(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims police in Michigan are looking for a missing cabin.

It's true.

Michigan State Police are looking for a 12 by 28 foot cabin that vanished from Coldsprings Township sometime between November 18th and December 16th.

Police say the cabin's owner, who lived there for a couple years before moving, has no idea what happened or why anyone would want to steal it.

A trooper investigating the case says tracking down the cabin will be difficult, considering it has been 2 to 3 months since it was stolen.

But he does have some potential suspects.

