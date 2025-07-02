Fact or Fiction: Player who retired in 2001 still gets $1M per year?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You may have heard former baseball player Bobby Bonilla gets a million dollars a year from the New York Mets, even though he's been retired since 2001.

It's true.

July 1 is the day Bonilla gets paid each year.

In 2000, the Mets agreed to buy out the rest of Bonilla's $5.9 million contract.

But instead of paying it at the time, they agreed to make annual payments of $1.1 million for 25 years, starting in 2011.

Adding insult to injury, the Mets pushed for the deferment so they could invest the money with the late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff.

As for comparisons to Shohei Ohtani's deferred contract with the Dodgers, L.A. agreed to it to get Ohtani to play for them, while the Mets did it to get Bonilla to leave.