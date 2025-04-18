Fact or Fiction: Plane diverted after iPad found onboard?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have seen claims a flight was diverted because an unclaimed iPad was discovered onboard.

This one's true.

The pilots on a Transavia Airlines flight to Lisbon, Portugal declared a mayday after the crew reported an unidentified object onboard that was later identified as an iPad that didn't belong to anyone on board.

The plane made an emergency landing in Porto and stayed on the ground for about 90 minutes before continuing on to Lisbon.

While the specific details of the iPad discovery are not being released, passengers leave devices on planes all the time without emergencies being declared.