Fact or Fiction: Placing iPhone in rice after it gets wet a bad idea?

(KGTV) — Since the beginning, it has been a commonly held belief that if your iPhone gets soaked in water you should dry it out by putting it in a bag of rice.

But, according to Apple itself, that's a bad idea.

In a new Apple support document, putting your wet iPhone in a bag of rice is included on the Do Not Do list.

Apple says small particles of rice can damage your phone.

Instead, you're encouraged to tap your phone to remove excess liquid and leave it in a dry area for up to a day until the liquid detection alert goes away.

