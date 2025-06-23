Fact or Fiction: Pizza tracker spiked before Israel attack?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A strange story you may have seen claims people predicted something big was going to happen just before Israel attacked Iran by monitoring pizza deliveries.

It's true.

Just before 7 p.m. on June 12, the “Pentagon Pizza Report” noted a huge surge in orders to pizza restaurants around the Pentagon.

About an hour later, the bombing began.

The theory is that following pizza deliveries can indicate employees are working late at the Pentagon, which means something significant is about to happen.

And there is a history here.

The Guardian reports pizza deliveries to the Pentagon surged right before the U.S. invaded Panama in 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in 1991.