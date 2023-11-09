Fact or Fiction: Pizza hut is out with a new snake pizza?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Pizza Hut is out with a new snake pizza.

It's true, but don't look for it here.

It's only being offered in Hong Kong.

Pizza Hut is teaming up with a century-old restaurant in Hong Kong for the new pie.

It combines shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried ham on top of abalone sauce.

Those are the ingredients in an authentic snake stew that is popular in Hong Kong and Southern China

If you're wondering, snake texture is similar to dry chicken.

The dish is on sale in Hong Kong until November 22.

