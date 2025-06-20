Fact or Fiction: Pictures show Golden Gate Bridge during No Kings protest?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Images being sent around social media claim to show a massive crowd that packed the Golden Gate Bridge during the ‘No Kings’ protest in San Francisco.

The post says the bridge was so crowded that it caused the steel to bend and sway.

But that's fiction.

The photos weren’t taken last weekend, but rather at a 1987 event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge.

As explained by Snopes, images from this event are being miscaptioned on social platforms, including Threads and Facebook.

The 1987 event was attended by an estimated 800,000 people, which reportedly caused the bridge to visibly flatten under the weight of the crowd.