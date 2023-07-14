Fact or Fiction: Pictures on social media claim to show white bats?

(KGTV) — Pictures going around social media claim to show three white bats, which the person posting the photos says look like Pomeranians with wings.

While these creatures would certainly be noteworthy, they don't exist.

The pictures in question actually show a collection of stuffed, white bat dolls sold on Etsy.

They come from the Etsy shop of “ArtistYANAFEDEROVA” and are made from felt with a wire frame.

White bats actually do exist in nature, such as the Honduran white bat.

There are also albino bats caused by rare genetic mutations.

