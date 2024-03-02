Fact or Fiction: Picture shows tadpole-like object on surface of Mars?

(KGTV) — A picture going around claims to show a smooth, tadpole-like object on the surface of Mars.

The man-made appearance of the object has led people to speculate the image is a hoax.

But it is indeed real, although the explanation for the object is not very exciting.

The Mars Curiosity rover captured the image two years ago.

According to NASA, the object is simply a wind-carved rock.

A NASA spokesperson says it's common for rocks on Mars to become this smooth after being sandblasted over billions of years.