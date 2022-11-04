Fact or Fiction: Picture shows pickle-flavored candy corn?

(KGTV) — A picture you might have run into around Halloween appears to show a jar of pickle-flavored candy corn from Claussen.

Some people are wondering if it could possibly be real.

It is not.

It's not clear who created the fake image, but there is no evidence the product ever existed.

Candy Corn itself is a very polarizing item.

While some people love it, many others most definitely do not.

In fact, Candystore.com’s top 10 list of the least favorite Halloween candy of 2022 put Candy Corn second behind only Circus Peanuts.

