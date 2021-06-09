Fact or Fiction: Picture shows McDonald's menu from 1973?

(KGTV) -- A picture going around social media claims to show the McDonald's menu in 1973.

It's stunningly sparse, with the only food options being a Quarter Pounder, Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, cheeseburger, hamburger, fries, apple pie, and ice cream cone.

But it's legit.

Today's McDonald's menu contains a dizzying array of choices, including more than a dozen varieties of chicken sandwiches.

But 48 years ago, the newest item on the menu was the Quarter Pounder.

There were no chicken products of any kind, including the iconic Chicken McNuggets, which weren't created until 1979.

