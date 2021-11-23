Fact or Fiction: Picture shows Congress members without masks?

(KGTV) — A meme going around social media claims to show a large gathering of congresspeople flaunting COVID-19 face mask rules.

The meme has text reading "Any government body that mandates something on the public that they all exempt themselves from can never be trusted.”

But the whole scenario is fiction.

The picture in question shows the new members of the House of Representatives in 2013, long before the pandemic.

Masks are still widely used on Capitol Hill and a number of lawmakers have been fined for violating the rules.