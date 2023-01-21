Fact or Fiction: Picture shows cat sitting on dresser in human-like posture?

(KGTV) — A picture being sent around social media appears to show a cat sitting on top of a dresser in a disturbingly human-like posture.

The owner allegedly claims they woke up one night and found the cat sitting this way.

But there is no proof it's real.

The head of the International Society of Feline Medicine is quite skeptical, but says it's not impossible for a cat to sit like that.

Dr. Nathalie Dowgray told Snopes a cat could sit in this way, but it wouldn't be normal.

Also, sitting in this posture could indicate the cat has a musculoskeletal disease, so it should be checked by a vet.

She thinks it's highly likely the picture was altered.