(KGTV) — A picture being sent all over social media claims to show a blue owl with cat-like whiskers.

Some versions call it the ‘Norwegian Blue Owl.’

But it's fake.

There are no blue owls.

According to Brittanica.com, owls vary in color from white through many shades of tan, gray, brown, and a reddish-brown.

This is not the first time a doctored picture of an owl has been spread around online.

For example, a phony picture of a so-called ‘Rainbow Owl’ made the rounds more than a decade ago.