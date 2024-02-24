Fact or Fiction: Picture shows a stunning 'pyjama bird?'

(KGTV) — A picture seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media claims to show a so-called ‘Pyjama Bird.’

The creature has stunning red and white stripes and has many wondering if it's actually real.

Unfortunately, it is not.

There are also a number of clues this is AI.

First, the bird's claws are deformed and appear to dissolve into the branch.

Secondly, the bird's beak looks to be unnaturally fused shut.

Finally, the image comes up positive in online tools that spot artificial intelligence.

Also, a Google search for "Pyjama Bird" comes up with zero evidence such a creature exists.

