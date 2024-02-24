Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Picture shows a stunning 'pyjama bird?'

A picture seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media claims to show a so-called ‘Pyjama Bird.’ The creature has stunning red and white stripes and has many wondering if it's actually real.
Posted at 7:36 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 22:36:37-05

(KGTV) — A picture seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media claims to show a so-called ‘Pyjama Bird.’

The creature has stunning red and white stripes and has many wondering if it's actually real.

Unfortunately, it is not.

There are also a number of clues this is AI.

First, the bird's claws are deformed and appear to dissolve into the branch.

Secondly, the bird's beak looks to be unnaturally fused shut.

Finally, the image comes up positive in online tools that spot artificial intelligence.

Also, a Google search for "Pyjama Bird" comes up with zero evidence such a creature exists.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Story Time Book Fair

Story Time Book Fair