Fact or Fiction: Picture claims to show urinal for women?

(KGTV) — A picture making the rounds on social media claims to show a urinal for women.

The captions accompanying the image suggest it exists in a public restroom somewhere.

But while this photo is real, the urinal itself is not.

It's a piece of art and pictures of it have been in circulation for years.

Most were taken when it was on display at the Museum of Sex in New York City.

The website Snopes contacted the artist, who said he made the female urinal during a residency at the Kohler plumbing fixture company.

It's part of a series he says is designed to view the removal of bodily waste as a poetic opportunity.

