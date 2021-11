(KGTV) — An image making its way around the internet and social media claims to show Oscar Mayer's ‘Hallowieners.’

According to the label, the hot dogs are made with chicken, pork, beef, and black licorice.

But, we're happy to report, the product is fiction.

It came from the Instagram account of a user named @boxofchowder, who specializes in creating fake products including a birthday cake-flavored mayonnaise, a Dorito-flavored coffee creamer, and a bologna seltzer.