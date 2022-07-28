Fact or Fiction: Photo shows new emo version of Wendy's logo?

(KGTV) — An image getting some buzz claims to show a new emo version of the Wendy's logo in which the iconic redhead has flattened bangs and a shaggy haircut.

It's real.

The emo logo, along with "punk" and "bouffant" versions of Wendy, were unveiled last month specifically for a new Wendy's restaurant in Camden, London.

That neighborhood has a history of counterculture, arts and fashion.

But don't expect to see the new Wendy anywhere else.

The familiar girl in pigtails will remain on Wendy's signs and products at all other locations.

