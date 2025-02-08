Fact or Fiction: Photo shows Mexican president wearing ‘Make America Mexicana Again’ cap?

(KGTV) — An image that went viral on social media and online claims to show Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wearing a ‘Make America Mexicana Again’ cap.
The hat bears a striking resemblance to Donald Trump's trademark ‘Make America Great Again’ caps.
But it's fiction.
A representative for Sheinbaum confirmed to Reuters the image is a fake.
Reuters also talked to experts who say it's very likely the image was created by AI.
They say the teeth-spacing, ears-shape and wrinkles look different from reference images of Sheinbaum.
Also, the fonts of the words on the cap are inconsistent.