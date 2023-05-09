Fact or Fiction: Photo shows massive migrant group at border?

(KGTV) — A picture tweeted out by former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik shows thousands of people on a bridge, which Kerik claims are migrants "invading" the U.S. border with the blessing of President Biden and Democrats in Congress.

But that's fiction.

The picture shows a migrant caravan from back in 2018 when Donald Trump was president.

The people in question were from Honduras and were in Mexico at the time heading to the U.S.

The United States is bracing for a possible surge of migrants when Title 42 ends May 11.

But this image does not show the current situation of people heading here.

