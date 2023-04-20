Fact or Fiction: Photo shows close-up photo of bee's face?

(KGTV) — A picture making the rounds on social media claims to show an authentic, close-up photo of a bee's face.

It was even sent out by one Twitter user who claims they analyze and fact check all their images.

But they clearly didn't do it in this case because it's not real.

The picture can be traced to back to an Adobe stock image uploaded by a user whose profile consists entirely of digitally created content.

Also, a photographer who has used electron microscopes to capture bees in extreme detail told Snopes the eyes in the image are clearly not the real thing.

