Fact or Fiction: Photo shows Bidens with Carters

(KGTV) -- A photo getting a lot of attention on social media claims to show President Biden and the first lady with former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Bidens look comically large in the photo leading to many jokes about dollhouses and ventriloquists.

But the picture is real.

It was taken during the Bidens recent visit with the Carters in Georgia.

The huge size differential appears to be caused by the accidental use of forced perspective.

That's an optical illusion created when certain objects, in this case the Bidens, look larger because they're closer to the camera.

The Carters’ posture, plus the use of a wide angle lens likely exaggerated the effect.

