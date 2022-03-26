Watch
Fact or Fiction: Photo of Biden leaving for Brussels staged?

On March 23rd, President Biden tweeted out a picture of himself leaving for the NATO meeting in Brussels. Some of the president's critics quickly claimed the picture must be staged because the leaves on the trees don't look like that in Washington, D.C. right now.
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 22:32:58-04

They offered proof in the form of a picture of the White House, also from March 23rd, showing the trees looking rather barren.

But the claim is fiction.

President Biden left from the south side of the White House, where the historic magnolia trees have evergreen leaves.

The White House image with the barren leaves is from the north side.

