Fact or Fiction: Photo claims to show Taylor Swift with Jeffrey Epstein?

(KGTV) — A photo going around social media claims to show Taylor Swift with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Many people are wondering why Swift would pose in such a friendly fashion with Epstein.

But she didn't.

The picture actually shows Swift with Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman.

While the two do resemble each other, Epstein was 11 years older.

Another big clue the photo doesn't show Swift and Epstein is the fact it was taken in 2021.

That's two years after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail while awaiting trial.