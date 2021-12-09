Fact or Fiction: PETA launches store of clothes made from human skin?

(KGTV) — PETA recently launched a new online store called Urban Outraged that appears to feature clothes and apparel made from human skin.

But that's not the case.

In fact, the website isn't even a real store.

PETA says the site is part of a campaign to pressure companies such as Urban Outfitters and its associated brands to stop selling items that use animal products, like leather.

The animal rights group hopes the provocative website will draw attention to its cause.

PETA can’t legally use human skin to make products.

