Fact or Fiction: PETA calling for groundhog to be replaced with 'weather-reveal cake?'

(KGTV) — This Sunday is Groundhog Day at which Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether there will be six more weeks of winter.

But a story you may have heard claims PETA is calling for the groundhog to be replaced with a "weather-reveal cake."

It's true.

On January 21, PETA suggested using a cake similar to that of a gender-reveal for a baby.

Once cut, it could show blue indicating six more weeks of winter or pink indicating an early spring.

PETA claims groundhogs are shy creatures who are traumatized by Groundhog Day.

But there are currently no plans to change the tradition.

