Fact or Fiction: PETA calling for end to use of animals in carousels?

Posted at 7:36 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 22:36:47-05

(KGTV) — A story that caught our attention claims PETA is calling for an end to the use of animals in carousels.

It’s true.

The animal rights group sent a letter to a Kansas company known for making beautiful merry-go-rounds.

In the letter, PETA asks them to stop producing animal-themed carousels because it says they normalize the use of animals as conveyances and amusements.

PETA suggests replacing animals with vehicles such as cars and space ships or whimsical designs such as rainbows and brooms.

So far, the carousel company Chance Rides has yet to publicly respond.

